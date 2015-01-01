|
Citation
Weenink D, Tuma R, van Bruchem M. Hum. Stud. 2022; 45(3): 577-605.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36277507
PMCID
Abstract
|
We aim to contribute to recent situational approaches to the study of interpersonal violence by elaborating the concept of trajectories. Trajectories are communicative processes in which antagonists act upon each other's bodily and verbal actions to project a direction for the interaction to take, which is then (con) tested in the exchanges that follow. We use the notion of trajectories to gain insight in how participants turn an antagonistic situation into a violent encounter, which we contrast to interactionist and micro-sociological understandings. Using ethnomethodological and conversation analytical tools, we detail the trajectories of three violent encounters, captured on phone camera recordings to answer the question how verbal and bodily exchanges project physical violence.
Language: en
Keywords
Trajectory; Interpersonal violence; Ethnomethodology; Interactionism; Video analysis