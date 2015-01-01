SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cleary M, West S, McLean L, Hunt GE, Hungerford C, Kornhaber R. Issues Ment. Health Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01612840.2022.2132329

36279193

Autism spectrum conditions are a group of neurodevelopmental conditions that carries an array of co-occurring diagnoses, including a heightened risk of suicide attempts and suicide. This scoping review examined primary research focusing on autism and suicidality, to understand what is currently known on the topic, including how autism changes the presentation of suicidal thoughts and behavior; and to assess the suicide awareness and prevention education programs currently available for autistic people, their families, and health professionals and support workers. A comprehensive search (November 2021) across Scopus, PubMed and CINAHL identified 39 articles from 38 studies. Three themes emerged, with five subthemes. 1. The prevalence of suicidality in autistic people; 2. The presentation of suicidality in autistic people, including (a) risk of suicidality; (b) gender, age, employment and education; (c) co-occurring psychiatric conditions; (d) autism traits and social communication; (e) intellectual disability; and 3. Autism-specific approaches to suicidal thoughts, behavior and prevention.

FINDINGS were mixed, including conflicting evidence on the risk of autism and suicidality, and limited evidence of resources related to autism-specific suicide awareness or information, and education or prevention programs.


Language: en
