|
Citation
|
Zhang T, Luo ZC, Ji Y, Chen Y, Ma R, Fan P, Tang N, Li J, Tian Y, Zhang J, Ouyang F. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36280196
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine the effects of prenatal maternal depression, anxiety and stress, and postnatal depression on infant early neurodevelopment, and the sex dimorphism. STUDY DESIGN: We used data from 3379 mother-infant pairs from the Shanghai Birth Cohort. Maternal mental health was assessed using the Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression Scale, Zung Self-Rating Anxiety Scale, Perceived Stress Scale at mid-pregnancy, and the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale at postpartum. Infant neurodevelopment was evaluated using the Ages & Stages Questionnaires and Bayley Scales at ages 6, 12, and 24 months, respectively. Linear mixed models and linear regression models were used.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Early child development; Maternal anxiety; Maternal depression; Maternal stress; Social-emotional performance