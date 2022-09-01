CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Neonatal Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36280568
|
Abstract
|
The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) supports ongoing culturally proficient educational training and awareness for nurses about human trafficking. Nurses should be cognizant of human trafficking, notice the signs of human trafficking, and be prepared to support victims of human trafficking.
Language: en