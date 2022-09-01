SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses. J. Obstet. Gynecol. Neonatal Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1016/j.jogn.2022.09.002

PMID

36280568

Abstract

The Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN) supports ongoing culturally proficient educational training and awareness for nurses about human trafficking. Nurses should be cognizant of human trafficking, notice the signs of human trafficking, and be prepared to support victims of human trafficking.


Language: en
