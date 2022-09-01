Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify patient factors associated with improper restraint usage and worse trauma outcomes for pediatric patients involved in motor vehicle collisions (MVCs).



METHODS: Retrospective study performed at a Level I pediatric trauma center for patients (≤18 yr) evaluated after MVC between 2008 and 2018. The Area Deprivation Index (ADI) was used to measure neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage (NSD) levels based on the patient's home address. Trauma registry data was correlated to ADI and used to analyze appropriate restraint usage by NSD. Proper restraint practices were defined based on national guidelines and state laws. Demographics and clinical outcomes were also analyzed. Chi-square analysis with Bonferroni corrections was used to assess the association of ADI, race, and ethnicity with proper restraint usage.



RESULTS: Among 1152 patients included, approximately 50% were male, the median age was 7 years [IQR 4-10], and 53% were of Hispanic ethnicity. Hispanic patients comprised 73% of children in ADI quintile 5 (greatest NSD), yet only 26% of children in ADI quintile 1 (least NSD). No differences were observed across clinical data and outcomes. Hispanic children <8 yr were significantly less likely to be in a car seat/booster seat compared to non-Hispanic children (OR 0.69, 95% CI 0.50-0.95, p = 0.025). Furthermore, those with greatest NSD (ADI quintile 5) had the largest proportion of unrestrained patients (21%, see Fig. 1).



CONCLUSION: Hispanic children, especially those who require infant or booster seats (<8 yr), and children living in areas with greater neighborhood socioeconomic disadvantage demonstrated poorer restraint practices. ADI can successfully identify high-risk groups for targeted injury prevention programs and improved compliance in the most vulnerable neighborhoods. TYPE OF STUDY: Retrospective Study.

