Journal Article

Citation

Gardner RC, Schneider ALC. Neurology 2022; 99(17): e774.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1212/WNL.0000000000201416

PMID

36280279

Abstract

We are grateful for the interest in our article.1 Regarding low prevalence of poor cognitive outcome, other researchers may choose to use a more liberal definition that may result in higher prevalence, depending on their setting or goals. Some examples of other definitions are provided in the online supplement. Possible application to other populations deserves further study. A testable hypothesis is that poor cognitive outcome would be less common among those with milder TBI...


Language: en
