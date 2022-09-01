Abstract

This paper presents the results of primary research involving a survey of travelers in Poland during the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey was conducted in January 2022 using the CAWI method on a representative sample of n =1,129 Polish adults aged 18 to 60. As many as 74% of respondents believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed traveler preferences with regard to urban, regional and trans-regional transport. Two-thirds of respondents (67%) cited a car as the most common mode of transportation, 40% said they walk, and 25% use buses. Just over 10% chose a bicycle (14%) or tram (11%). The least preferred mode of transportation was the train (7%). The three most frequently cited features of transportation services that respondents considered most important included easy ticket purchasing, ticket prices, and cost of travel. The aim of this paper is to discuss the decisions of Polish passengers using public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results of the research may help to influence the passengers' purchasing decisions in accordance with the objectives of long-term transport policy of both the European Union and Poland related to sustainable transport development, as well as the decisions of transport operators as this is a stakeholder group that may be interested in applying them in their daily work and carriers themselves, competing for passengers.

