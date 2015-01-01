Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are the cause of professional and social deactivation. The rehabilitation program provided under Social Security prevention pension enables earlier rehabilitations measures.



OBJECTIVE: The study aim was to determine the efficiency of the rehabilitation as a part of Social Security prevention pension in the group of patients after limb injuries depending on the time when rehabilitation was undertaken.



METHODS: The study was a retrospective data analysis, based on medical history of 93 patients after injuries, rehabilitated as the part of Social Security prevention pension from January 2016 until July 2017. The effects of rehabilitation were assessed in 2 groups: early (up to 6 months from the injury) and late rehabilitation (over 6 months). Medical effects based on measurements of the motion range in extremities joints, functional tests results and final evaluation of the rehabilitation.



RESULTS: For both groups the motion range of most joints improved. Improvement among the group of early rehabilitated patients concerned everyday activities (p = 0.035), the results of medical rehabilitation (p = 0.046) and also the results of the functional tests.



CONCLUSION: Comprehensive rehabilitation of patients after the injuries in Social Security prevention pension leads to better medical effects. The results are better for earlier rehabilitated patients.

Language: en