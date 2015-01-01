Abstract

BACKGROUND: Police officers are exposed to specific occupational tasks, which require lifting, trunk flexion and rotation, carrying weight, and frequent standing periods, which may be associated with an increased risk of experiencing low back pain (LBP).



OBJECTIVE: To describe the prevalence and intensity of chronic LBP (CLBP) in Brazilian Federal Highway Police officers (FHPO) from Rio Grande do Sul state and evaluate its associated factors.



METHODS: A total of 208 FHPO participated in this study. The participants answered an electronic questionnaire containing sociodemographic, behavioral, and occupational questions, and CLBP history. Data analyzes comprised descriptive statistics and Poisson regression models.



RESULTS: Most of the FHPO were male, aged 41 or more, lived with a partner and were physically active. Sixty-seven percent of FHPO had CLBP, and the median pain intensity was 3.0 (IQR = 0- 5). Participants who lived with a partner were less likely to report CLBP (PR) = 0.80; 95% CI = 0.64; 0.99). On the other hand, those who worked as FHPO for more than 11 years were more likely to report CLPB (PR = 1.32; 95% CI = 1.06; 1.63), and high pain intensity (β= 0.95; 95% CI = 0.19; 1.71).



CONCLUSIONS: The high CLBP prevalence among FHPO from Rio Grande do Sul state indicates a need to highlight the importance for police organizations to promote CLBP prevention and implement workplace management programs.

