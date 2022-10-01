Abstract

BACKGROUND: While firearms projectile injuries to the head carry a high rate of morbidity and mortality, current literature in clinical management remains controversial. Decompressive hemicraniectomies (DHC) have been previously described in the neurosurgical literature for traumatic brain injuries, with positive results in the reduction of mortality. Here we aim to assess DHC as a damage control approach for multilobar firearm injuries to the head and compare our results with what is present in the literature.



METHODS: A retrospective review of patients who sustained multilobar firearm injuries to the head admitted to our center from January 2009 to April 2021 was performed. Exclusion criteria were a Glasgow Coma Scale score (GCS) of < 5, and/or brain stem dysfunction that persisted despite stabilization and medical therapy for intracranial hypertension.



RESULTS: A total of 20 patients were analyzed, with an average GCS on admission of 8.35. The 60-day mortality rate for all 20 patients was 20% with a total of 4 deaths, one of which was due to pulmonary sepsis in critical post-operative care unit. The mean hospital stay of surviving patients was 22 days.



CONCLUSION: DHC should be considered as a damage control strategy for young patients with multilobar firearm injuries and GCS > 5, having yielded favorable results in this study when compared to current literature.

