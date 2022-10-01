|
Citation
Bertani R, Koester SW, Perret C, Pilon B, Batista S, Brocco B, Barbosa M, Maria PS, Von Zuben D, Costa Ferreira-Pinto PH, Monteiro R. World Neurosurg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36280049
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While firearms projectile injuries to the head carry a high rate of morbidity and mortality, current literature in clinical management remains controversial. Decompressive hemicraniectomies (DHC) have been previously described in the neurosurgical literature for traumatic brain injuries, with positive results in the reduction of mortality. Here we aim to assess DHC as a damage control approach for multilobar firearm injuries to the head and compare our results with what is present in the literature.
Language: en
Keywords
Firearm; Decompressive Craniectomy; Hemicraniectomy; Traumatic Brain Injury