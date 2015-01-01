Abstract

Information regarding deaths caused by poisoning or adverse effects of medication in Danish persons not using illicit narcotic drugs (PNUIDs) is sparse. To characterize etiology, demographics, and death scene, we reviewed all legal autopsies performed at Aarhus University from 2017-2019 and isolated 96 deaths caused by medications in PNUIDs. Suicides caused by medication overdose accounted for 38%.Opioids and psychotropic medications were the main cause of death in 48% and 35% of the 96 cases, respectively. Morphine, tramadol, and quetiapine were the most commonly involved individual medications. A single medication caused death in 50% of cases, and multiple substances were involved in 50%. The median total number [interquartile range] of detected medications was 5[4-6], with a higher number in females (5[4-7]) than males (4[2-5]), p=0.009. Median age was 51[42.5-61.5] years, and 57% were female. Scene of death most frequently involved a body on a bed or couch in the decedent's own home (72%). In conclusion, opioids and psychotropic medications dominated by morphine, tramadol and quetiapine most frequently caused medication-related deaths in PNUIDs. Monitoring this type of death may yield important knowledge to direct prophylactic initiatives regarding medication use and prescription.

Language: en