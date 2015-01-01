|
Citation
|
Zhao X, Logue MW, Hawn SE, Neale ZE, Zhou Z, Huber BR, Miller MW, Wolf EJ. Depress. Anxiety 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36281744
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Psychiatric disorders have been associated with advanced epigenetic age in DNA methylation, yet this relationship has not been studied in the brain transcriptome. We examined transcriptomic age using an RNA-based algorithm recently developed by Ren and Kuan ("RNAAgeCalc") and the associations between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and alcohol use disorder with age-adjusted RNA age ("RNA age residuals") in three brain regions: dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), and motor cortex.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; major depression; accelerated aging; inflammation; RNA; transcriptomic age