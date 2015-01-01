Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychiatric disorders have been associated with advanced epigenetic age in DNA methylation, yet this relationship has not been studied in the brain transcriptome. We examined transcriptomic age using an RNA-based algorithm recently developed by Ren and Kuan ("RNAAgeCalc") and the associations between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and alcohol use disorder with age-adjusted RNA age ("RNA age residuals") in three brain regions: dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC), and motor cortex.



METHODS: RNA sequencing was used to measure gene expression in postmortem brain tissue from the VA National PTSD Brain Bank (n = 94; 59% male).



RESULTS: Linear models revealed that diagnoses of PTSD and/or MDD were positively associated with RNA age residuals in vmPFC only (p-adj = 0.012). Three genes in the RNAAgeCalc algorithm (KCNJ16, HYAL2, and CEBPB) were also differentially expressed in association with PTSD/MDD in vmPFC (p-adj = 6.45E-05 to 0.02). Enrichment analysis revealed that inflammatory and immune-related pathways were overrepresented (p-adj < 0.05) among the 43 genes in RNAAgeCalc that were also at least nominally associated with PTSD/MDD in vmPFC relative to the 448 RNAAgeCalc genes. Endothelial and mural cells were negatively associated with RNA age residuals in vmPFC (both p-adj = 0.028) and with PTSD/MDD (both p-adj = 0.017).



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight the importance of inflammation and immune system dysregulation in the link between psychopathology and accelerated cellular aging and raise the possibility that blood-brain barrier degradation may play an important role in stress-related accelerated brain aging.

