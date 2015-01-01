Abstract

PURPOSE: Agitated behaviours pose a significant challenge during early recovery following traumatic brain injury (TBI). This study aimed to gain a deeper understanding of how clinicians worldwide manage post-TBI agitation. Understanding the factors that influence how clinicians manage agitation can help inform the use of consistent and effective management strategies for reducing agitation in TBI care.



METHODS: Using a qualitative design, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 33 clinicians (58% female, aged 23-71 years) from 16 countries who had experience working with agitated patients. The interviews explored the approaches used to manage agitation during early TBI recovery.



RESULTS: Interviews were analysed using thematic analysis. The central theme of the interviews was the effective management of agitation, consisting of three sub-themes: managing the safety of staff and patients, reducing triggers for agitation, and implementing behavioural principles for managing agitation. Two overarching themes influenced the effective management of agitation: clinician-related factors and systemic factors.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlighted key approaches for effective agitation management during early TBI recovery, as described by clinicians working with these patients worldwide. There were similarities in the strategies described, although there were many challenges that impeded the consistent implementation of such strategies in TBI care settings.



IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION: Effective management of agitation during early traumatic brain injury (TBI) recovery continues to pose a significant challenge for clinicians worldwide.Healthcare services may improve the management of agitation by involving the patient's family in care delivery and implementing low-cost less-restrictive non-pharmacological interventions to reduce reliance on pharmacological interventions.Proactively addressing and removing potential sources of agitation (patient-related and environmental) may help reduce the risk of agitation occurring.The use of simple behaviour management strategies may be effective for reducing agitation, but strategies need to be implemented consistently and the approach should be flexible and tailored to the patient.Clinicians should develop an understanding of a patient's premorbid behaviours and interests to best inform the management approach.Management of agitation may be improved by increasing clinicians' agency in responding to agitated behaviours, through the provision of information and resources, ongoing training and skill development, supervision and support.

Language: en