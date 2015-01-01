Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol use is a leading cause of reduced health among young people. Consumption of energy drinks might be a risk factor for alcohol use. The aim of this study was to examine if more frequent consumption of energy drinks in early adolescence was associated with higher concurrent alcohol consumption, and with stronger increase in alcohol use throughout adolescence.



METHODS: The data came from MyLife, a longitudinal study where Norwegian adolescents completed e-questionnaires in the autumn of 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. The participants were a nationwide sample of 2916 adolescents (mean age: 14.25 [SD = 0.85], 56% girls). At baseline, adolescents self-reported how often they had consumed energy drinks over the past month, a range of family factors, individual characteristics, and substance use. Self-reports of alcohol use (frequency, usual quantity, and frequency of consuming five or more units) were collected at all five assessments and combined into continuous variables.



RESULTS: The results of fully adjusted growth curve models indicate that more frequent consumption of energy drinks at baseline was associated with greater concurrent alcohol use (p < .001), and greater increase in alcohol use over time (p < .05). The effect of energy drinks on concurrent alcohol use was stronger for girls, but the effect on increase over time was stronger for boys.



CONCLUSION: Consumption of energy drinks in early adolescence is associated with more alcohol use throughout adolescence, but the effect size was rather modest in this sample of Norwegian adolescents.

