Abstract

The determination of various volatiles in postmortem blood samples has been reported in many previous studies. The presence of some of them in postmortem specimens reflects microbial activity in the sample while others are detected mainly after consumption of alcoholic beverages or due to antemortem metabolic processes. This contribution aims to determine in 1954 postmortem blood samples, from respective number of unnatural deaths autopsy cases, the frequency of detection of some common volatile compounds, including acetaldehyde, acetone, 2-propanol, ethyl acetate, methanol, as well as, the higher alcohols 1-propanol, 1-butanol, isobutanol and 2-methyl-1-butanol and 3-methyl-1-butanol; moreover, their patterns in respect to the ethanol and 1-propanol concentrations and the putrefaction state of the corpse at autopsy. Acetone was the most frequently detected volatile (82 %), followed by acetaldehyde (44 %) and 2-propanol (34 %). Methanol was detected in 12 % of the samples and only in the presence of ethanol. The most frequently detected higher alcohol was 1-propanol (51 %), followed by isobutanol (8.5 %), 1-butanol (3.6 %) and methyl-butanols (2.0%); the latter three higher alcohols were detected in the presence of 1-propanol indicating possibly a common origin. Samples from cases with putrefaction had higher 1-propanol concentrations, than those without putrefaction, and, moreover, they were significantly correlated with 1-butanol concentrations.

