Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite an increased occurrence of workplace violence within the ambulance services, little is known about being exposed for such incidents. The aim of this study was to explore ambulance personnel's experiences of workplace violence.



METHOD: Interviews with 15 Swedish ambulance personnel was conducted and analyzed using content analysis.



RESULTS: When exposed to workplace violence, the ambulance personnel felt offended, vulnerable, and experienced ethical dilemmas. Several strategies were used to deescalate the situation, but sometimes the ambulance personnel had to escape or fight the perpetrator. After the violent situation, the ambulance personnel described mental health issues and a frustration over long-lasting legal processes. To recover, reflections and social support was used. Having been exposed to workplace violence led to an increased awareness of onés vulnerability and a changed behavior both individually and professionally.



CONCLUSION: Having been exposed to workplace violence affected both the professional and personal dimensions of serving as ambulance personnel and in caring in a hostile environment. Both individual and organizational strategies to manage workplace violence are needed to identify the risk of a violent situation and mitigate its effect.

