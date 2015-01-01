Abstract

We investigated the association between energy drinks, depression, insomnia and stress among Palestinians and whether cigarette smoking, electronic cigarettes, and waterpipe mediate the association between these variables. Our study sample consisted of 506 Palestinian adults: 120 men and 386 women recruited from online advertisements, e-mail campaigns and social media.



FINDINGS showed a positive correlation between energy drinks, depression, insomnia, and stress. While a positive correlation was found between energy drinks, cigarette smoking, electronic smoking and waterpipe.



RESULTS of path analysis showed that energy drinks, cigarette smoking, electronic smoking and waterpipe mediated the correlation between energy drinks, insomnia, depression and stress. Thus, there is an urgent need to increase community awareness regarding the adverse effects of excessive energy drink consumption among Palestinians. Accordingly, training programs, workshops, and open days targeting Palestinians to improve awareness of the adverse effects of energy drinks on physical and mental health are crucial to reducing Palestinians' extensive use of energy drinks.

