Citation
Mahamid F, Bdier D, Damiri B. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
36282768
Abstract
We investigated the association between energy drinks, depression, insomnia and stress among Palestinians and whether cigarette smoking, electronic cigarettes, and waterpipe mediate the association between these variables. Our study sample consisted of 506 Palestinian adults: 120 men and 386 women recruited from online advertisements, e-mail campaigns and social media.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; stress; Energy drinks; insomnia; Palestine; smoking; waterpipe