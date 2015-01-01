|
Citation
|
Poveda B, Abrahams S, Baksh RA, MacPherson SE, Evans JJ. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2022; 28(10): 1016-1028.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36281634
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Social cognition is frequently impaired following an acquired brain injury (ABI) but often overlooked in clinical assessments. There are few validated and appropriate measures of social cognitive abilities for ABI patients. The current study examined the validity of the Edinburgh Social Cognition Test (ESCoT, Baksh et al., ) in measuring social cognition following an ABI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cognition; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Brain Injuries/complications/psychology; *Social Cognition; Acquired brain injury; Assessment; Executive function; Executive Function; Neuropsychological Tests; Social cognition; Social norm understanding; Theory of mind