Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol consumption is the main risk factor for death and disability in the world population between 15 to 49 years old, is related to more than 200 causes of death, and has an important economic impact on the health and social security systems. In 2016, three million deaths were attributable to alcohol worldwide and 131.4 million DALYs. In Brazil, alcohol consumption per inhabitant was 7.8 liters in 2016; and the prevalence of abusive consumption was 17.1% in 2019.



OBJECTIVE: Estimate the costs attributable of alcohol consumption in the Brazilian population 18 years-old and over, in the period 2010 to 2018.



METHODS: This is a prevalence-based cost-of-illness study, with a top-down and retrospective approach, including direct costs (hospital and outpatient) and indirect costs (absenteeism from work) related to alcohol consumption. A list of diseases and conditions for which alcohol is a risk factor was used, and the Population Attributable Risk (PAR) was calculated to estimate what portion of the cost of these diseases is attributable to alcohol consumption. Prevalence was calculated by sex and level of alcohol consumption, based on data from the 2019 National Health Survey. Relative risk data were identified by disease/injury and level of daily consumption obtained from the Global Burden Disease study in 2017. The cost data used are from the Brazilian Unified Health System and social security system. All costs were adjusted for inflation for the period and converted to purchasing power parity.



RESULTS: Prevalence data revealed that 73.6% of the Brazilian population reported not consuming alcoholic beverages, which included 62.9% of men and 83.0% of women. The lowest values for the PAR were found at the consumption range of 60 grams per day. Although the 12 grams per day consumption category is the least in terms of the quantity of alcohol consumed, it is one of the main ones in terms of PAR, given the higher prevalence of consumption. The total cost attributable to alcohol between 2010 and 2018 was Int$ 1,487,417,115.43, of which Int$ 737,834,696.89 was for hospital expenses, Int$ 416,052,029.75 for outpatient care, and Int$ 333,530,388.79 due to absenteeism from work.



CONCLUSION: Few comprehensive studies of alcohol-related costs have been developed, which suggests a knowledge gap in Brazil and worldwide and indicates the need for more research in this area. Understanding the economic impact of alcohol consumption is essential to help measure this public health problem in all its aspects and encourage implementation of public policies.

