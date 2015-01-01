Abstract

Therapeutic Diversion Units (TDUs) in North Carolina prisons are intended to reduce cycling of individuals with mental health conditions through restrictive housing (i.e., solitary confinement). This paper investigates if previously identified benefits of TDU are sustained when individuals return to the general prison population. Using administrative data on 3170 people, we compare individuals placed in TDUs to TDU-eligible individuals (i.e., individuals with mental health needs) placed in restrictive housing. We use survival analysis methods to estimate hazard ratios (HRs) with confidence intervals (CIs), controlling for confounders. Compared to restrictive housing placement, TDU placement reduced the hazard of infractions (HR: 0.66; 95% CI: 0.52, 0.84) and subsequent restrictive housing placement (HR: 0.64; 95% CI: 0.55, 0.73) but increased the hazard of self-harm (HR: 2.67; 95% CI: 1.66, 4.29) upon program release to the general prison population. These findings suggest a need for additional investments and research on restrictive housing diversion programming, including post-diversion program supports.

Language: en