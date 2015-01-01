Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual harassment of female nurses at work is an issue that is receiving more attention globally and is progressively being acknowledged as a form of gender discrimination in the workplace. Africa's situation is getting worse every day, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. Determining the prevalence of workplace sexual harassment and associated factors among female nurses working in Addis Ababa public hospitals was the aim of this study.



METHODS: A cross-sectional research design was conducted in August 2021 GC and 339 randomly selected female nurses working in an Addis Ababa public hospital were selected. The data were collected using a pre-tested, semi-structured questionnaire. EPI-Info 7 was used to enter the data, which was then exported to SPSS version 26 for further analysis.



RESULTS: Forty six (46.6) percent of workplaces reported having experienced sexual harassment. One hundred sixty seven (49.3%) of all cases involved physical sexual harassment, while 79 (51.2%) involved verbal sexual harassment. Sexual harassment was 4.64 times more likely to happen to single female nurses than to married people (AOR= 4.64, 95% CI [2.6, 8.4]). Female nurses in the 20-25 age group were roughly 4.7 times more likely to suffer sexual harassment than those in the >40 age group (AOR=4.69, 95% CI [2.44, 9.03]). Alcohol consumers had a 4.5-fold higher chance of experiencing sexual harassment than non-consumers (AOR=4.50, 95% CI [2.40, 8.50]).



CONCLUSION: Violence among female nurses was demonstrated in this study. It demands a particular focus from the involved bodies. Age, marital status, and alcohol consumption were found to statistically significantly correlate with sexual harassment. Female nurses must get training that emphasizes behavior modification, and healthcare facilities must foster a pleasant atmosphere for nurses, patients, and other staff members.

