Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of the study was to evaluate patients with household meat grinder-related hand injuries who presented to our hospital between 2009 and 2020, investigate the causes of these injuries, and discuss prevention methods.



METHODS: Sixty-four patients injured by a meat grinder were retrospectively screened. The patients aged one to 18 years were evaluated in the pediatric group and those over 18 years were evaluated in the adult group. The relationships between age, gender, location of injury (right hand, left hand, wrist, and fingers), and amputation level were analyzed.



RESULTS: Twenty-two of the patients were children, of whom 13 were boys and nine were girls, with a mean age of 11 (range 1-18) years. There were 42 adult patients comprising 15 males and 27 females, and their mean age was 42 (range 19-74) years. In the pediatric group, the rate of amputations at the metacarpophalangeal (MP) and wrist joint levels were significantly higher compared to the adults (p<0.005). In the adult group, the rate of amputations at the third finger distal interphalangeal (DIP) joint was significantly higher compared to the pediatric group (p=0.007). There was no statistically significant difference between the pediatric and adult groups regarding the rate of amputations at the thumb and little finger levels.



CONCLUSION: There seems to be a lack of research to guide the development of strategies to prevent household meat grinder-related injuries, and this type of injury remains a national health problem. To prevent such injuries, occupational safety should be considered not only in workplaces but also at home, and information should be provided to raise the awareness of the society.

Language: en