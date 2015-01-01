|
Lund N. Federalist Society Review 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen confirmed that legislatures may not effectively destroy the constitutional right to bear arms by restricting its exercise to those who can persuade a government official that they have been subjected to extraordinary threats to their personal safety. This was hardly a surprise. Although the groundbreaking 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller technically held only that there is a constitutional right to keep a handgun in one's home for self-defense, the Court specifically found that the Second Amendment "guarantee[s] the individual right to possess and carry weapons in case of confrontation." More surprising was Bruen's decision to repudiate an overwhelming consensus of the post-Heller circuit courts about the legal tests for determining the scope of the constitutional right.
District of Columbia v. Heller; firearm regulation; historical tradition; New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen; Second Amendment