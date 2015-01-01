Abstract

BACKGROUND: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Child Protection Professionals (CPPs) was widespread. Evidence regarding how those professionals dealt with the pandemic adversities and consequences for their wellbeing are scarce.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to analyze whether predictors of resilience had changed one year into the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil. Specifically, we explored the resiliency of CPPs as the stress of the pandemic evolved from an acute stressor to a more chronic and persistent stressor.



PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: 263 CPPs from the five regions of Brazil engaged in this study. Participants had a mean age of 40 years and, on average, 13 years of experience in their field.



METHODS: CPPs were recruited between March and April of 2021 via professional social media outlets to complete an online survey. CPPs answered questions regarding their perceptions of their work conditions, psychological distress, and resilience. Survey questions were adopted from a prior survey distributed in 2020.



RESULTS: We replicated findings from our earlier study in the pandemic: A model of CPPs' resilient behaviors showed good indices of fit even one year into the pandemic. Despite this, paths related to individual importance for personal resilient behavior were not significant in this model. Unmet resilient needs significantly predicted general psychological distress.



CONCLUSIONS: CPPs revealed some changing resiliency needs as the pandemic progressed.



RESULTS revealed that meeting resilience-related needs is key to decreasing the psychological distress of this population. This work adds to the literature on the understudied topic of CPPs' psychological distress and resilience during international challenges.

