SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Salokorpi N, Sinikumpu JJ, Serlo W. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00381-022-05715-0

PMID

36287258

Abstract

Shaken baby syndrome (SBS) is a challenging condition from both a medical and legal perspective. The path of the patients differs significantly from those with noninflicted traumas. While treating these cases, it is essential that all history, information and treatment are comprehensively documented. This article describes the investigations and interventions necessary as soon as SBS is suspected. The Oulu University Hospital protocol for suspected child abuse is described. Authors also give an overview of the SBS path in Finland from the police and prosecution's point of view.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Shaken baby syndrome; Brain injuries; Court decisions; Legal aspects

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print