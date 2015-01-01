Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Abusive head trauma (AHT) is a worldwide leading cause of fatal head injuries in children under 2 years. This study aims to present the development of child protection medical service in Taiwan in the past decade.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study reviews the evolution of the pediatric protection network and the cross-system professional training in Taiwan from 2013 to 2022. The recommendations of Taiwan Pediatric Association on the prevention and management of AHT and the Medical Professionals Manual of Child Abuse and Neglect proposed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare were reviewed.



RESULTS: Considering the impact of the high incidence of severe sequelae and the mortality caused by of AHT, 10 regional centers for child protection medical service were founded in Taiwan to identify, recognize, and properly manage cases of AHT, which is easily overlooked by the healthcare providers. The child protection network across the healthcare, social welfare administration, and judicial systems facilitate the early detection, management, and proper disposition of the children with AHT.



CONCLUSION: An increasing of the incidence of AHT is expected after the setting up of the child protection network and the continuing cross-system professional trainings. There is more consensus of the diagnosis and management of AHT than before in Taiwan. However, there is no end to protecting children from AHT.

