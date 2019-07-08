|
Citation
|
Sheikh M, Islam A, Kroeker N, Walia H, Koger K, Lang E, Sedor A, VandenBerg SD. CJEM 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36287208
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Electric scooters (e-scooters) have contributed to a rise in injury burden and emergency department (ED) utilization since their local introduction 3 years ago. This study is a novel collaboration between the City of Calgary's Department of Transportation and emergency medicine researchers to better understand the nature and frequencies of e-scooter injuries. It quantifies the incidence and characteristics of e-scooter related injuries treated in Calgary EDs/urgent care centres (UCCs).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury prevention; Electric scooter; Micromobility