Harries ME, Allen DT, Adetona O, Bell ML, Black MS, Burgess JL, Dryer FL, Holder AL, Mascareñas A, Rosario-Ortiz FL, Stec AA, Turpin BJ, Zelikoff JT. Environ. Sci. Technol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36288208
Fires at the wildland-urban interface (WUI) are an increasingly common occurrence in the United States and internationally. The WUI is defined as "the line, area, or zone where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped wildland or vegetation fuels". (1) WUI fires are increasing in number and severity due to climate change, the expansion of interface communities, and historical land management practices. The economic, environmental, and human health costs of WUI fires are substantial. Despite the increased impact of WUI fires, the current understanding of the unique chemistry of their emissions and subsequent impacts on health is very limited.
chemical exposure; fire chemistry; fire emission; firefighter; multidisciplinary research; particle exposure; research agenda; rural−urban interface; wildfire smoke; wildland−urban interface