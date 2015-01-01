Abstract

Older adults living with dementia have at least twice the risk of falling compared to their peers living without cognitive impairment. There is evidence for the effectiveness of standard interventions in falls prevention in community dwellings, but they may not translate to individuals with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or dementia. A qualitative enquiry, adopting an interpretive research design underpinned by a phenomenological approach using semi-structured interviews with four healthcare workers from the field was adopted. Data were analysed using Interpretive Phenomenological Analysis to identify themes. Four major themes were developed: on-going assessment is important in guiding interventions and influencing change, knowledge and experience informs practice, individuals living with dementia have complex physical and cognitive needs, and teamwork is essential in falls prevention strategies, which highlighted falls prevention in this context being multifactorial and complex. The findings found that combining physical and cognitive strategies as part of falls prevention has potential benefits for this population, including reducing falls risks and maintaining function. Targeted training and awareness raising within a supportive multi-disciplinary team structure is required, underpinned by on-going, person-centred assessments.

