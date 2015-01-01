Abstract

Falls risk is often assessed without considering exposure to risk. We examined the risk factors associated with falls in those with greater and lower levels of daily step count. Falls were recorded over 12 months using bimonthly calendars in community-dwelling older people (mean age 72.0, SD 6.9). Daily step count was measured using a pedometer worn consecutively for 7 days. A cut score of <5,575.5 steps/day was used to identify people with lower step count. Negative binominal models were used to identify cognitive, medical, and sensorimotor factors associated with falls in those with higher versus lower levels of daily step count. In those with lower daily step count, poorer executive function, slower gait speed, and lower steps per day were associated with increased falls risk. In those with higher step count, only mood was associated with increased falls risk. Considering daily step count is important when assessing falls risk in older people.

