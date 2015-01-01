|
Liu J, Gao Y, Liang C, Liu X. J. Behav. Addict. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36287740
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is highly prevalent in adolescents and is associated with various mental health problems. Repetitive NSSI (R-NSSI), as an extreme manifestation of NSSI, is a growing concern and has been proposed as a behavioral addiction. However, little is known about the potential addictive mechanisms of NSSI. This study aimed to examine the mediating effect of emotion dysregulation and the moderating effect of impulsivity using the Interaction of Person-Affect-Cognition-Execution (I-PACE) model in adolescents who repeatedly engage in NSSI.
childhood maltreatment; impulsivity; addictive behaviors; emotion dysregulation; repetitive nonsuicidal self-injury