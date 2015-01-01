Abstract

Though prior research has demonstrated that survivors of childhood sexual abuse may experience a range of negative emotions following the abuse, studies have failed to consider the conflicting, ambivalent, or positive emotions being attributed to the experiences by survivors. The current study describes the development and piloting of two new scales to capture the positive and negative emotions that youth may attribute to experiences of childhood sexual abuse. A sample of youth (N = 136) were recruited and surveyed from community corrections and residential treatment centers in a Midwestern state. Item Response Theory was used to test the performance of the measures and their individual items with the subsample of youth who reported a history of childhood sexual abuse (n = 40). Both new measures demonstrated high internal consistency reliability and appropriately captured the range of positive and negative emotions youth may experience following childhood sexual abuse.



FINDINGS indicate that youth who have experienced childhood sexual abuse may have conflicting positive and negative emotions associated with the experiences. Implications for measurement refinement, future research directions, and clinical practice are discussed.

Language: en