Smigelsky MA, Maynard JL, Ford CG, Parker R, Wortmann JH, Meador KG, Fink A, Nieuwsma JA. J. Health Care Chaplain 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36288092
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has prioritized improving the identification of veterans at risk for suicide and ensuring adequate staffing of personnel to assist veterans in need. It is imperative that suicide prevention efforts make use of the full range of available resources, including diverse professionals with distinctive skillsets. Chaplains are engaged in suicide prevention efforts in VA, but the literature lacks examples of chaplain-involved suicide prevention efforts that clearly describe how chaplains are engaged, the training and/or qualifications chaplains possess in the area of suicide prevention, and the reach and impact of such efforts. The purpose of this report is to describe the development and implementation of a novel, innovative, and ongoing chaplain-led suicide prevention outreach initiative for veterans at high risk for suicide.
suicide prevention; veteran; Chaplain; outreach