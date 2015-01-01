Abstract

In everyday driving on the road, people are often required to make fast decisions that could compromise the accuracy of choices. We present a diffusion model analysis of the adjustments drivers make to the decision process under speed-stress. Participants operated a PC-based driving simulator while performing one of two decision-making tasks that required a driving action as a response to the stimulus. In a one-choice driving task, participants were asked to drive around a lead car when its brake lights were turned on. A two-choice driving task used a brightness-discrimination task in which participants were asked to drive to the left and back behind a lead car if there were more black than white pixels in a display and to the right and back if there were more white than black pixels. Speed-stress was operationalized by instructing drivers to respond as quickly as possible and by manipulating the distance drivers were required to maintain behind the lead car.



RESULTS showed the expected speed-accuracy tradeoff; however, the cost on accuracy in the two-choice task was relatively small. The model-based analysis showed that this was achieved by lowering the decision criteria and speeding up nondecision processes without disrupting components that produce evidence for the decision process. In fact, in the one-choice task, evidence accumulation rate in the speed-stress condition was found to be higher than in the accuracy-stress condition. We concluded that drivers were able to comply with speed-stress demands with relatively safe adjustments that imposed minimal costs on the accuracy of choices.

