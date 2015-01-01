|
Vanunu Y, Ratcliff R. Psychon. Bull. Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36289182
In everyday driving on the road, people are often required to make fast decisions that could compromise the accuracy of choices. We present a diffusion model analysis of the adjustments drivers make to the decision process under speed-stress. Participants operated a PC-based driving simulator while performing one of two decision-making tasks that required a driving action as a response to the stimulus. In a one-choice driving task, participants were asked to drive around a lead car when its brake lights were turned on. A two-choice driving task used a brightness-discrimination task in which participants were asked to drive to the left and back behind a lead car if there were more black than white pixels in a display and to the right and back if there were more white than black pixels. Speed-stress was operationalized by instructing drivers to respond as quickly as possible and by manipulating the distance drivers were required to maintain behind the lead car.
Keywords
Driving; Reaction time; Decision-making; Diffusion modeling; Speed-accuracy