Slone M, Shoshani A. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2022; 34(8): 1797-1809.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
Although research on the consequences of war exposure on children's mental health has made significant progress in the past decades, a lack of valid measures for quantifying the incidence, severity and variability of exposure can hamper identification of at-risk children and mental health delivery in conflict-affected areas. The present study investigated the psychometric properties of a new political life events scale for youth (PLE-Y) that comprehensively assesses personal political violence exposure history. The PLE-Y was administered to 6,254 adolescents aged twelve to eighteen in two large samples in a region in Israel that has been characterized by high exposure to political violence. Adolescents were assessed for political life events exposure, psychiatric symptoms, emotional and behavioral problems, and subjective well-being. Exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses supported a two-factor structure of the PLE-Y (severe and mild), representing the severity levels of exposure.
Keywords
adolescents; life events; mental health; political violence; War