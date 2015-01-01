Abstract

The safety of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is considered a high-priority area that has yet to be fully understood and more comprehensively addressed to enable their large-scale adoption. The current literature lacks a cohesive conceptual framework for a holistic understanding of AVs implications. This paper develops a framework that conceptualises the safety impacts of AVs more holistically. Through the theoretical lens of a 'mobilities' paradigm, the conceptual framework encompasses four dimensions - social, political, technological, and economic mobilities - unveiling a range of hidden complexities and challenges in adopting AVs. It suggests that a successful transition towards safer AV systems would initially require greater understanding of how these four dimensions are interrelated, interdependent, and complex. The value of this framework is to enable policymakers, planners, and engineers to navigate the future of autonomous mobilities optimally.

