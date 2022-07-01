Abstract

OBJECTIVES

This study evaluated the effectiveness of a personalized video-based driver training program on the behind-the-wheel skills of community-dwelling older adults.



Method

In this randomized controlled trial (RCT), 80 older drivers [mean age (SD) = 71.0 (3.9)] were randomly assigned to view one of two educational videos: 1) personalized video feedback on their driving (n = 40) or 2) a generic video on aging-in-place (n = 40). The primary outcome, the total number of errors accrued in a 30-minute standardized on-road evaluation, was analyzed at baseline and 4 weeks after watching the assigned video. On-road evaluations were video-recorded and scored by a blinded rater. Self-report measures of driving abilities, behaviors, and comfort were also compared.



Results

At the 4-week follow-up, the mean difference in the number of on-road performance errors [mean (95% CI) = -12.0 (-16.6, −7.4), p < 0.001] favored the intervention group compared to controls, with significant improvements across multiple domains: vehicle control [mean (95% CI) = -4.8 (-8.1, −1.5), p < 0.01], observing the roadway [mean (95% CI) = -5.5 (-8.4, −2.6), p < 0.001], and compliance with traffic rules [mean (95% CI) = -1.3 (-2.3, −0.2), p < 0.05]. Within-group change on behind-the-wheel errors was significant for the intervention group [mean (95% CI) = -10.3 (-13.5, −7.1), p < 0.001], but not for the control group [mean (95% CI) = 1.7 (-1.6, 4.9), p > 0.05]. No significant differences were found on the self-report measures.



Discussion

A novel, video-based approach that provided personalized feedback to older drivers significantly reduced behind-the-wheel errors 4-weeks post-intervention. Changes in self-reported driving behaviors and abilities were not significant. Future research will examine the long-term effects of this approach on older adults' actual and perceived driving abilities.

Language: en