|
Citation
|
Giot C, Hay M, Chesneau C, Pigeon E, Bonargent T, Beaufils M, Chastan N, Perrier J, Pasquier F, Polvent S, Davenne D, Taillard J, Bessot N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 90: 109-119.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The Objective Sleepiness Scale (OSS) was developed to detect and quantify sleepiness on the basis of two direct and reliable sleepiness indicators: EEG and EOG. The present study aims to test whether the OSS can be used to detect sleepiness episodes that impair performance on driving and vigilance tasks accurately and with a good time synchronization. Forty-three healthy volunteers performed monotonous driving sessions on a simulator and the psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) in a normal sleep condition and after partial sleep deprivation. OSS reliability and time synchronization for sleepiness detection were tested on driving (standard deviation of vehicle lateral position and off-road duration) and PVT (reaction time and lapses). Inter-rater reliability of the scale was evaluated by two blinded scorers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Driving performance; Electroencephalogram (EEG); Electrooculography (EOG); Sleepiness; Vigilance