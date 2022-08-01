Abstract

Driver sleepiness accounts for a substantial proportion of crashes in Australia and Worldwide. Young adults are overrepresented in sleep-related crashes and are more susceptible to sleepiness, resulting in impaired attention and driving performance. Visual scanning behaviour can affect the role between attention and information acquisition from the driver's environment. Thus, if attention is impaired, visual scanning behaviours are likely to show decrements as well. Overall, 32 young adults aged between 20 and 25 years completed a 60-minute hazard perception task to examine the effect of sleepiness and time-on-task on hazard perception performance, visual scanning behaviours, subjective sleepiness scores, and psychomotor vigilance test performance. The main outcomes include decrements in hazard perception performance and a restriction in horizontal and vertical eye scanning ranges across the 60-minute session, but with a more pronounced effect when sleep-restricted. These outcomes were consistent with increases in subjective sleepiness and behavioural metrics of sleepiness assessed via the PVT. Reductions in scanning range could limit opportunities to attend to hazards and other critical safety events. The current study outcomes provide an important contribution regarding the risks associated with sleepy driving performance.

Language: en