Abstract

Although ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) has been widely implemented in vehicles in China in recent years, the channel guidance signage system on expressways has not been updated accordingly. Late lane-changing occurs when drivers are confused about the correct channel to enter, leading to increased crash risks and traffic congestion in front of the toll. The paper aims to optimize the current guidance signage systems, given the high proportion of ETC vehicles on Chinese expressways, and evaluate its effects on the drivers' lane-changing behavior when passing through the expressway toll channels. A driving simulator experiment was conducted to test four scenarios: Original sign plan, Partial Manual Toll Collection (MTC) sign plan, Complete MTC sign plan and Complete MTC sign with Voice warning plan. Forty participants with a valid driver's license completed the four scenarios, and their behavior performances (e.g., decision-making of lane-changing, response time, average speed and deceleration) in the main lane in front of the toll booth were analyzed. The results showed that compared to the Original sign plan and Partial MTC sign plans, the Complete MTC sign plans (with and without voice warning) played a significant role in improving the MTC vehicle drivers' lane-changing behaviors. The improvement included earlier initiated lane-changing, shortened response time, lower deceleration rate and extended lane-changing duration distance. The findings of this study have important implications for expressway designers and relevant management departments to optimize the current guidance signage and enhance traffic safety and efficiency at the toll plaza.

Language: en