Akinapalli PK, Pawar DS, Dia H. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 90: 412-424.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Evasive action performance of motorcycle riders plays a vital role in the prevention of road crashes. In possible conflicting scenarios, motorcycle riders need to respond quickly and perform evasive actions successfully to prevent collisions with other vulnerable road users such as crossing pedestrians. To study the motorcycle rider behavior in conflicts with occluded and visible pedestrians, we designed four mock-up pedestrian scenarios, which includes, two surprise scenarios, one stationary scenario, and one expected scenario. Riders' responses to the conflicts were measured using instrumented vehicle's trajectory. Most riders preferred deceleration over swerving at the beginning of the interaction, followed by swerving at manageable speeds. Further, the analysis of riders' deceleration rates revealed that a linear relationship existed between the deceleration rates and time to collisions (TTC). The study also analyzed the riders' responses using repeated-measures analysis of variance (RM-ANOVA) to check for the effect of scenario type on deceleration rates.
Language: en
Collision avoidance behavior; Crash risk; Motorized two-wheelers; Powered two-wheelers; Surrogate safety measure