SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Erickson JH, Hochstetler A, Burgason KA. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2022; 20(4): 329-352.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/15412040221096632

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The code of the street and low self-control are prominent theories of crime. However, there is no research that examines if these criminogenic dispositions inform each other over time. We utilize the G.R.E.A.T. data to analyze the development of street code adherence and low selfcontrol longitudinally. We find a portion of the stability associated with street code adherence and low self-control to be a product of measurement, as evidenced by correlating error terms across waves. Additionally, we find low self-control to be related to increases in street code adherence especially in later waves and, to a lesser extent, we show effects of street code adherence on subsequent levels of low selfcontrol. We also discuss results from analyses split by race, gender, and neighborhood type. We discuss the theoretical implications of our findings and argue for the development and utility of a broad measure of criminal propensity.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print