|
Citation
|
Miyata Y, Onimoto H, Suzuki Y, Oga R, Sakurai T, Sugimachi T, Maki T. J. Jpn. Counc. Traffic Sci. 2021; 21(1): 11-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, The Japanese Council of Traffic Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Electric wheelchairs are becoming popular in Japan as a means of transportation for the elderly. Due to the growing aging population, the number of traffic accidents involving electric wheelchairs is expected to increase in the future. Side collisions account for the highest percentage of traffic accidents involving electric wheelchairs. In our previous research, a physical crash test was carried out to simulate a side collision of an electric wheelchair with an automobile. It was found that head of the occupant in the electric wheelchair hit the road surface, which caused a head injury. However, the behavior in head injury mechanism at various collision speeds has not been studied sufficiently. In addition, the effectiveness of occupantʼs protection devices has not been adequately studied. The aim of this study is to understand the mechanism of head injuries caused as a result of side collisions of electric wheelchairs by using CAE （Computer Aided Engineering） analysis, and to evaluate the effectiveness of occupantʼs protection devices.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
CAE; collision test; Computer Aided Engineering; electric wheelchair; head injury; side collision; 側面衝突; 衝突実験; 電動車いす; 頭部傷害