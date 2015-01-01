Abstract

This research draws upon an international study investigating domestic violence perpetrator support services from five European countries, which was conducted during 2020. Front-line professionals from the partner countries took part in focus groups which focused on the positives and negatives of perpetrator support provision. This article reports specifically on findings that pertained to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the participating countries, the UK, Italy, Romania, Greece and Cyprus, reported increases in domestic violence and abuse, as a result of 'lockdowns', home quarantines and restrictions of movement on the general population. Alongside this increasing level of reported gender-based violence, many perpetrator intervention and prevention programmes have had to adapt to online or alternative methods of service provision. In this article we use intersectionality to analyse the impact of remote service delivery. We raise key equality issues in the shift to remote working, which risks having ableist ramifications. We conclude by emphasising the importance of increased and sustained funding that acknowledges the service increases during the pandemic.

