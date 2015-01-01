|
O'Neill T. J. Gender Based Viol. 2022; 6(3): 567-580.
(Copyright © 2022, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)
unavailable
This article examines why victim-survivors of sexual violence disclose their experiences online. Drawing on findings from qualitative interviews conducted with victim-survivors, the discussion expands upon scholarly framings of 'speaking out' in digital spaces. The proliferation of the #MeToo movement has led to significant interest in digital activism surrounding sexual and gender-based violence, and disclosures are often articulated within feminist scholarship as constituting a political act.
Language: en