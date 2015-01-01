Abstract

This study presents the fire performance of typical components of wood structure buildings. The wooden beams and floor slabs, quite common in wood structure buildings, were burned with different fire exposure times by a pool fire source. Then, the surface temperature evolution and the charring rate were recorded and analyzed. The results show that the flashover and re-ignition phenomenon occurred in all wood materials under the burning pool fires. The glulam beam cross-section was U-shaped, and the maximum charring rates of glulam beam, cross-laminated timber floor, and cross-laminated timber partition board were 0.833 mm/min, 1.538 mm/min, and 0.435 mm/min, respectively. It can be seen that the combustion behavior time of specimens with different cross-section thicknesses is different. If the thickness of the specimens is appropriately increased, their combustion behavior time can be significantly improved.

Language: en