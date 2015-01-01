Abstract

Firebrand (ember) attack has been shown to be one of the key mechanisms of wildfire spread into wildland?urban interface communities. After the firebrands land on a substrate material, the ignition propensity of the material depends on not only the attributes (e.g. shape, size, and numbers) but also the distribution of the firebrands. To help characterize this process, this study aims to investigate the effects of gap spacing on the burning behaviors of a group of wooden samples. Experiments are conducted using nine wooden cubes, 19 mm on each side. These samples are arranged in a 3 ? 3 square pattern on suspension wires and are ignited by hot coils from the bottom surface. The gap spacing (s) between the samples varies in each test (ranging from 0 to 30 mm). After ignition, the samples are left to burn to completion. The burning process is recorded using video cameras. Sample mass loss and temperatures are monitored during the flaming and smoldering processes. The results show that the flame height and the sample mass loss rate have non-monotonic dependencies on the gap spacing. When the gap spacing reduces, the flame height and the mass loss rate first increase due to enhanced heat input from the adjacent flames to each sample. When s ≤ 10 mm, flames from individual samples are observed to merge into a single large fire. As s further decreases, the air entrainment at the flame bottom decreases and the flame lift-off distance at the flame center increases, resulting in an increased flame height, decreased flame heat feedback to the solid samples, and a decreased mass loss rate. The decreased mass loss rate eventually leads to a decrease in the flame height as well. The gaseous flame height is correlated to the solid burning rate. The correlation generally follows previous empirical equations for continuous fire sources. For the smoldering combustion, compared to a single burning sample, the smoldering temperature and duration significantly increase due to the thermal interactions between adjacent burning samples. To help interpret the results of the burning experiments, thermogravimetric analysis is also performed in air and nitrogen, resulting in heating rates ranging from 10 to 100 K/min.

