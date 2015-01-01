Abstract

Empirical evidence on the use of disciplinary practices across low- and middle-income countries remains limited and impedes the development of prevention practices. This study explores the disciplinary practices of parents in Kosovo using data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 5) collected in 2013 and 2014 through the household survey program supported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Overall, 4127 household interviews were completed successfully, accounting for 5416 children aged 1-14. Respondents were asked about child discipline practices, including their attitudes toward violent and nonviolent discipline measures, and the association with sociodemographic correlates was analyzed. The results show that children in Kosovo are highly exposed to violent (61.4%) and nonviolent (31%) disciplinary practices, regardless of gender. In terms of sociodemographic correlates, children from urban areas and from the lowest wealth percentile seem to experience higher rates of violent discipline strategies. Mixed results were obtained regarding educational level of parents. Tolerant attitudes toward the use of physical violence were associated with increased odds ratios in the use of violent discipline practices, ranging from the lowest level of psychological aggression (OR = 2.75; 95% CI = 2.23-2.27) to the highest level of severe physical punishment (OR = 4.82; 95% CI = 3.68- 6.32). The study's findings underline the urgent need to promote positive parenting practices through education and legislation to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for the healthy growth and development of children.

