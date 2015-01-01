SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Miller RK, Richter F, Theodori M, Gollner MJ, Miller RK, Richter F, Theodori M, Gollner MJ. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2022; 31(7): 651-657.

(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)

10.1071/WF22012

unavailable

Studies show that effective strategies to mitigate the risk of structural damage in wildfires include defensible spaces and home hardening. Structures in the western United States are especially at risk. Several jurisdictions have adopted codes that require implementation of these strategies. However, construction and landscaping professionals are generally not required to obtain credentials indicating their competency in mitigating the risk of structural damage in a wildfire. We discuss the implications of this policy gap and propose a solution to bolster competency of professionals in wildfire protection as communities further expand in fire-prone areas.


