Abstract

A new excellent energy absorption structure named as leaf vein branched circular tubes (LVBCT) is proposed based on lotus leaf vein branched structure. The crashworthiness of LVBCT under lateral load is numerically studied by LS-DYNA. First, the numerical simulation model is established and compared with the existing experimental results to verify the feasibility. Meanwhile, the crushing behaviour of the regular circular tube is carried out for comparison. It can be found that the introduction of leaf vein branched characteristics can enhance the energy absorption capacity. Following that, the influence of structural parameterson the crashworthiness of LVBCT is systematically studied. Finally, based on polynomial regression model and non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm II (NSGA-II), the optimal design of LVBCT with different numbers of main-veins are carried out. Under the lateral load, the optimised LVBCT has a very good energy absorption performance, which can be used for vehicle external safety protection.

Language: en